FK Krasnodar v Bayer 04 Leverkusen
Line-ups
FK Krasnodar
- 1Kritsyuk
- 98Petrov
- 4Martynovich
- 5Spajic
- 89Stotskiy
- 14Olsson
- 77Kaboré
- 33Pereyra
- 7Maciel Sousa Campos
- 85Ignatyev
- 16Claesson
Substitutes
- 3Fjóluson
- 15Markov
- 47Utkin
- 50Golubev
- 53Chernikov
- 88Sinitsyn
- 93Suleymanov
B Leverkusen
- 1Hrádecky
- 23Weiser
- 4Tah
- 5Bender
- 18Wendell
- 29Havertz
- 20Aránguiz
- 10Brandt
- 38Bellarabi
- 31Volland
- 9Bailey
Substitutes
- 6Dragovic
- 7Sampaio Filho
- 13Alario
- 15Baumgartlinger
- 16Jedvaj
- 21Kohr
- 28Özcan
- Referee:
- Davide Massa
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Attempt saved. Ivan Ignatyev (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Julian Brandt.
Hand ball by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Attempt saved. Wanderson (FK Krasnodar) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Viktor Claesson.
Attempt saved. Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Mauricio Pereyra with a cross.
Foul by Kai Havertz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen).
Charles Kaboré (FK Krasnodar) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Sergey Petrov.
Offside, FK Krasnodar. Stanislav Kritsyuk tries a through ball, but Wanderson is caught offside.
Corner, Bayer 04 Leverkusen. Conceded by Aleksandr Martynovich.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar).
Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey.
Attempt blocked. Kevin Volland (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leon Bailey with a cross.
Charles Aránguiz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kristoffer Olsson (FK Krasnodar).
Attempt blocked. Karim Bellarabi (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) right footed shot from long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Kai Havertz.
Sven Bender (Bayer 04 Leverkusen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mauricio Pereyra (FK Krasnodar).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.