Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Galatasaray0Benfica0

Galatasaray v Benfica

Line-ups

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 14Linnes
  • 27Luyindama
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 10Belhanda
  • 25Reges
  • 17B Ndiaye
  • 89Feghouli
  • 91Diagne
  • 21Onyekuru

Substitutes

  • 2Ferreira Filho
  • 5Calik
  • 8Inan
  • 11Gümüs
  • 13Cipe
  • 15Donk
  • 35Akgun

Benfica

  • 99Vlachodimos
  • 7Corchia
  • 6Rúben Dias
  • 97Reis Ferreira
  • 15Oliveira Ribeiro
  • 18Salvio
  • 83Carvalho Fernandes
  • 61Morris Luís
  • 11Cervi
  • 79Sequeira
  • 14Seferovic

Substitutes

  • 1Svilar
  • 8Appelt Pires
  • 17Zivkovic
  • 20Krovinovic
  • 22Samaris
  • 34Magalhães de Almeida
  • 73Neves Filipe
Referee:
Jesús Gil Manzano

Match Stats

Home TeamGalatasarayAway TeamBenfica
Possession
Home67%
Away33%
Shots
Home4
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away5

Live Text

Goal!

Goal! Galatasaray 0, Benfica 1. Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty conceded by Marcão (Galatasaray) with a hand ball in the penalty area.

Foul by Marcão (Galatasaray).

Odisseas Vlachodimos (Benfica) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Florentino Luís.

Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Rúben Dias (Benfica).

Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).

Franco Cervi (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right.

Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).

Eduardo Salvio (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Sofiane Feghouli (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Sébastien Corchia.

Attempt blocked. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Rúben Dias.

Mbaye Diagne (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ferro (Benfica).

Badou Ndiaye (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florentino Luís (Benfica).

Attempt missed. Franco Cervi (Benfica) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by João Félix.

Attempt saved. João Félix (Benfica) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Franco Cervi.

Foul by Marcão (Galatasaray).

João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by João Félix (Benfica).

Foul by Fernando (Galatasaray).

João Félix (Benfica) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) header from outside the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Henry Onyekuru (Galatasaray) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Gedson Fernandes (Benfica).

Offside, Benfica. Gedson Fernandes tries a through ball, but João Félix is caught offside.

Corner, Benfica. Conceded by Christian Luyindama.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

