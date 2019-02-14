Foul by Jesús Navas (Sevilla).
Lazio v Sevilla
-
Line-ups
Lazio
- 1Strakosha
- 15Jacinto Quissanga
- 33Acerbi
- 26Radu
- 77Marusic
- 16Parolo
- 6Leiva
- 19Lulic
- 11Correa
- 10Romero Alconchel
- 20Caicedo
Substitutes
- 3Ramos Marchi
- 4Gabarrón Gil
- 14Durmisi
- 24Proto
- 25Badelj
- 27Orestes Caldeira
- 32Cataldi
Sevilla
- 1Vaclik
- 25Mercado
- 4Kjaer
- 3Gómez
- 16Navas
- 10Banega
- 22Vázquez
- 18Escudero
- 17Sarabia
- 12André Silva
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 5Amadou
- 7Mesa
- 13Soriano
- 19El Haddadi
- 20Rog
- 21Promes
- 43Gil
- Referee:
- Slavko Vincic
Match Stats
Home TeamLazioAway TeamSevilla
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away1
Live Text
Luis Alberto (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Felipe Caicedo (Lazio).
Corner, Sevilla. Conceded by Francesco Acerbi.
Sergio Escudero (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Marusic (Lazio).
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Marco Parolo (Lazio) because of an injury.
Foul by Marco Parolo (Lazio).
Franco Vázquez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.