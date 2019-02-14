Viktor Tsygankov (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Olympiakos v Dynamo Kiev
Line-ups
Olympiakos
- 93Malheiro de Sá
- 20Meriah
- 66Cissé
- 26Vukovic
- 21Tsimikas
- 12dos Santos Torres
- 4Camara
- 31Bastião Dias
- 7Fortounis
- 56Castelo Podence
- 18Hassan Mahgoub
Substitutes
- 5Bouchalakis
- 6Natcho
- 9Guerrero
- 11Christodoulopoulos
- 16Masouras
- 32Lodygin
- 35Torosidis
Dynamo Kiev
- 71Boyko
- 94Kedziora
- 26Burda
- 30Shabanov
- 16Mykolenko
- 8Shepelev
- 29Buyalskiy
- 15Tsygankov
- 10Shaparenko
- 7Verbic
- 9Sol
Substitutes
- 1Bushchan
- 5Sydorchuk
- 6das Neves Pinheiro
- 17Ferreira Pereira
- 19Harmash
- 43Rusyn
- 45Smyrnyi
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home40%
- Away60%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away2
Live Text
Benjamin Verbic (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Guilherme (Olympiakos).
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).
Volodymyr Shepelev (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Olympiakos 1, Dynamo Kyiv 0. Ahmed Hassan (Olympiakos) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Konstantinos Fortounis.
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).
Konstantinos Fortounis (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Mykola Shaparenko (Dynamo Kyiv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Camara (Olympiakos).
Foul by Vitaliy Buyalskiy (Dynamo Kyiv).
Konstantinos Tsimikas (Olympiakos) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.