Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Rennes2Real Betis0

Rennes v Real Betis

Line-ups

Rennes

  • 40Koubek
  • 27Traoré
  • 3Da Silva
  • 4Sitoe
  • 2Zeffane
  • 7Sarr
  • 21André
  • 8Grenier
  • 11Niang
  • 23Hunou
  • 18Ben Arfa

Substitutes

  • 1Badiashile
  • 14Bourigeaud
  • 15Bensebaini
  • 19Lauriente
  • 20Nyamsi
  • 22Del Castillo
  • 26Gelin

Real Betis

  • 1Robles
  • 23Mandi
  • 3García Fernández
  • 12da Silva Júnior
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 18Guardado
  • 20Firpo
  • 6Canales
  • 21Lo Celso
  • 16Morón

Substitutes

  • 4Feddal
  • 7León
  • 10Rodríguez Ruiz
  • 13López
  • 19Barragán
  • 22Lainez
  • 37Garijo
Referee:
Anastasios Sidiropoulos

Match Stats

Home TeamRennesAway TeamReal Betis
Possession
Home28%
Away72%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home3
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Joaquín.

Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Clément Grenier.

Offside, Rennes. Ismaila Sarr tries a through ball, but M'Baye Niang is caught offside.

Goal!

Own Goal by Javi García, Real Betis. Rennes 2, Real Betis 0.

Attempt saved. Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Joel Robles.

Attempt saved. Hatem Ben Arfa (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Sidnei (Real Betis).

Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Rennes. Damien Da Silva tries a through ball, but Adrien Hunou is caught offside.

Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).

Goal!

Goal! Rennes 1, Real Betis 0. Adrien Hunou (Rennes) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Mehdi Zeffane.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
