Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Joaquín.
Rennes v Real Betis
Line-ups
Rennes
- 40Koubek
- 27Traoré
- 3Da Silva
- 4Sitoe
- 2Zeffane
- 7Sarr
- 21André
- 8Grenier
- 11Niang
- 23Hunou
- 18Ben Arfa
Substitutes
- 1Badiashile
- 14Bourigeaud
- 15Bensebaini
- 19Lauriente
- 20Nyamsi
- 22Del Castillo
- 26Gelin
Real Betis
- 1Robles
- 23Mandi
- 3García Fernández
- 12da Silva Júnior
- 17Sánchez Rodríguez
- 14William Carvalho
- 18Guardado
- 20Firpo
- 6Canales
- 21Lo Celso
- 16Morón
Substitutes
- 4Feddal
- 7León
- 10Rodríguez Ruiz
- 13López
- 19Barragán
- 22Lainez
- 37Garijo
- Referee:
- Anastasios Sidiropoulos
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Corner, Real Betis. Conceded by Clément Grenier.
Offside, Rennes. Ismaila Sarr tries a through ball, but M'Baye Niang is caught offside.
Goal!
Own Goal by Javi García, Real Betis. Rennes 2, Real Betis 0.
Attempt saved. Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Rennes. Conceded by Joel Robles.
Attempt saved. Hatem Ben Arfa (Rennes) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Foul by Sidnei (Real Betis).
Ismaila Sarr (Rennes) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Rennes. Damien Da Silva tries a through ball, but Adrien Hunou is caught offside.
Andrés Guardado (Real Betis) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin André (Rennes).
Goal!
Goal! Rennes 1, Real Betis 0. Adrien Hunou (Rennes) right footed shot from very close range to the top right corner. Assisted by Mehdi Zeffane.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.