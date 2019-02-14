Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan
-
- From the section Europa League
Line-ups
Rapid Vienna
- 1Strebinger
- 19Potzmann
- 6Sonnleitner
- 20Hofmann
- 5Bolingoli-Mbombo
- 23Thurnwald
- 14Grahovac
- 39Ljubicic
- 97Ivan
- 8Schwab
- 9Berisha
Substitutes
- 3Müldür
- 7Schobesberger
- 10Murg
- 15Martic
- 21Knoflach
- 24Auer
- 28Knasmüllner
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 21Cédric Soares
- 6de Vrij
- 23Miranda
- 18Asamoah
- 8Vecino
- 20Valero
- 16Politano
- 14Nainggolan
- 44Perisic
- 10Martínez
Substitutes
- 13Ranocchia
- 27Padelli
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 60Schirò
- 64Nolan
- 65Roric
- 87Candreva
- Referee:
- Tobias Stieler
Match Stats
Home TeamRapid ViennaAway TeamInter Milan
- Possession
- Home23%
- Away77%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away0
Live Text
Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borja Valero.
Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stefan Schwab (SK Rapid Wien).
Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.