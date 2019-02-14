Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Rapid Vienna0Inter Milan0

Rapid Vienna v Inter Milan

Line-ups

Rapid Vienna

  • 1Strebinger
  • 19Potzmann
  • 6Sonnleitner
  • 20Hofmann
  • 5Bolingoli-Mbombo
  • 23Thurnwald
  • 14Grahovac
  • 39Ljubicic
  • 97Ivan
  • 8Schwab
  • 9Berisha

Substitutes

  • 3Müldür
  • 7Schobesberger
  • 10Murg
  • 15Martic
  • 21Knoflach
  • 24Auer
  • 28Knasmüllner

Inter Milan

  • 1Handanovic
  • 21Cédric Soares
  • 6de Vrij
  • 23Miranda
  • 18Asamoah
  • 8Vecino
  • 20Valero
  • 16Politano
  • 14Nainggolan
  • 44Perisic
  • 10Martínez

Substitutes

  • 13Ranocchia
  • 27Padelli
  • 33D'Ambrosio
  • 60Schirò
  • 64Nolan
  • 65Roric
  • 87Candreva
Referee:
Tobias Stieler

Match Stats

Home TeamRapid ViennaAway TeamInter Milan
Possession
Home23%
Away77%
Shots
Home0
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

Radja Nainggolan (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Matías Vecino (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Borja Valero.

Borja Valero (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Stefan Schwab (SK Rapid Wien).

Attempt missed. Matteo Politano (Inter Milan) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

