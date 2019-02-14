Attempt missed. Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josef Husbauer with a cross following a set piece situation.
Slavia Prague v KRC Genk
Line-ups
Slavia Prague
- 1Kolar
- 5Coufal
- 15Kudela
- 13Ngadeu-Ngadjui
- 18Boril
- 22Soucek
- 17Stoch
- 23Sevcik
- 10Husbauer
- 8Zmrhal
- 21Skoda
Substitutes
- 9Olayinka
- 14Van Buren
- 19Deli
- 25Frydrych
- 28Masopust
- 31Kovar
- 33Kral
KRC Genk
- 1Vukovic
- 31Maehle
- 45Aidoo
- 6Dewaest
- 2de Norre
- 28Heynen
- 18Malinovskiy
- 20Fiolic
- 77Ndongala
- 10Samatta
- 14Trossard
Substitutes
- 5dos Santos Neto
- 9Ingvartsen
- 11Paintsil
- 19Piotrowski
- 23Seigers
- 24Pozuelo
- 30Jackers
- Referee:
- Andris Treimanis
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home31%
- Away69%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk).
Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casper de Norre.
Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.
Attempt missed. Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal.
Foul by Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk).
Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt saved. Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt blocked. Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal with a cross.
Hand ball by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague).
Foul by Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk).
Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.