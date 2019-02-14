Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Slavia Prague0KRC Genk0

Slavia Prague v KRC Genk

Line-ups

Slavia Prague

  • 1Kolar
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Kudela
  • 13Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 18Boril
  • 22Soucek
  • 17Stoch
  • 23Sevcik
  • 10Husbauer
  • 8Zmrhal
  • 21Skoda

Substitutes

  • 9Olayinka
  • 14Van Buren
  • 19Deli
  • 25Frydrych
  • 28Masopust
  • 31Kovar
  • 33Kral

KRC Genk

  • 1Vukovic
  • 31Maehle
  • 45Aidoo
  • 6Dewaest
  • 2de Norre
  • 28Heynen
  • 18Malinovskiy
  • 20Fiolic
  • 77Ndongala
  • 10Samatta
  • 14Trossard

Substitutes

  • 5dos Santos Neto
  • 9Ingvartsen
  • 11Paintsil
  • 19Piotrowski
  • 23Seigers
  • 24Pozuelo
  • 30Jackers
Referee:
Andris Treimanis

Match Stats

Home TeamSlavia PragueAway TeamKRC Genk
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away3

Live Text

Attempt missed. Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Josef Husbauer with a cross following a set piece situation.

Foul by Ruslan Malinovskiy (KRC Genk).

Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Leandro Trossard (KRC Genk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Casper de Norre.

Corner, KRC Genk. Conceded by Vladimir Coufal.

Attempt missed. Petr Sevcik (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal.

Foul by Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk).

Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Jaromir Zmrhal (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt saved. Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt blocked. Milan Skoda (Slavia Prague) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jaromir Zmrhal with a cross.

Hand ball by Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui (Slavia Prague).

Foul by Ivan Fiolic (KRC Genk).

Miroslav Stoch (Slavia Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories