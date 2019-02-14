Partick Thistle: Gary Caldwell banned after Dallas comments

Gary Caldwell has been given a two-match ban, with one suspended, after an SFA hearing found him guilty of harassing referee Andrew Dallas.

Caldwell said Dallas "cost us points" after Gary Harkins was shown a second yellow card against Falkirk last month.

The Partick Thistle boss faced a four-match ban for "indicating bias and incompetence" in a post-match interview.

Caldwell will be missing from the dugout for Saturday's trip to Alloa.

The additional one-match ban is suspended until the end of the 2018/19 season.

After the 1-1 draw with their relegation rivals, Caldwell said he thought Dallas was "sucked in" by the Falkirk players and staff.

"I don't understand how every foul we make is a yellow card, yet they get away with one, two, three fouls," he said.

"I'm not saying they [referees] can be perfect. The way they go about it after, the arrogance they show, isn't great. It needs to improve. We need to make it better because this is people's livelihoods at stake.

"I had a quiet word with the referee after the game, but I can't say what he said. It's private."