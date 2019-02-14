Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Club Brugge1RB Salzburg1

Club Brugge v FC Red Bull Salzburg

Line-ups

Club Brugge

  • 22Horvath
  • 6S AmrabatSubstituted forPoulainat 45'minutes
  • 44Mechele
  • 24Denswil
  • 21CoolsSubstituted forDiattaat 45'minutes
  • 25VormerBooked at 40mins
  • 26Rits
  • 20VanakenBooked at 43mins
  • 42Dennis
  • 7Wesley
  • 16Schrijvers

Substitutes

  • 1Letica
  • 5Poulain
  • 10Rezaei
  • 11Diatta
  • 18Nakamba
  • 77Mata Pedro Lourenco
  • 80Openda

RB Salzburg

  • 33Walke
  • 22Lainer
  • 15RamalhoBooked at 55mins
  • 34Pongracic
  • 17UlmerBooked at 61mins
  • 42SchlagerBooked at 39mins
  • 8Samassekou
  • 16Junuzovic
  • 13Wolf
  • 21Gulbrandsen
  • 9Dabbur

Substitutes

  • 1Stankovic
  • 6Onguéné
  • 11Prevljak
  • 14Szoboszlai
  • 18Minamino
  • 20Daka
  • 45Mwepu
Referee:
Georgi Kabakov

Match Stats

Home TeamClub BruggeAway TeamRB Salzburg
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home11
Away9
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away10

Live Text

Attempt saved. Wesley (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

Mats Rits (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hannes Wolf (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Attempt saved. Munas Dabbur (FC Red Bull Salzburg) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.

Attempt missed. Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Andreas Ulmer.

Goal!

Goal! Club Brugge 1, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1. Stefano Denswil (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ruud Vormer with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Andreas Ulmer.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) hits the right post with a right footed shot from the right side of the box. Assisted by Krépin Diatta with a cross.

Booking

Andreas Ulmer (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt blocked. Mats Rits (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Krépin Diatta.

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Hans Vanaken with a cross following a set piece situation.

Booking

André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card.

Wesley (Club Brugge) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Benoit Poulain (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ruud Vormer with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Marin Pongracic.

Substitution

Substitution, Club Brugge. Benoit Poulain replaces Sofyan Amrabat.

Substitution

Substitution, Club Brugge. Krépin Diatta replaces Dion Cools.

Second Half

Second Half begins Club Brugge 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Club Brugge 0, FC Red Bull Salzburg 1.

Corner, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Conceded by Ethan Horvath.

Attempt saved. Fredrik Gulbrandsen (FC Red Bull Salzburg) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Xaver Schlager.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) because of an injury.

Booking

Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

André Ramalho (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).

Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Zlatko Junuzovic.

Booking

Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ruud Vormer (Club Brugge).

Diadie Samassekou (FC Red Bull Salzburg) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Club Brugge. Brandon Mechele tries a through ball, but Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis is caught offside.

Booking

Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Xaver Schlager (FC Red Bull Salzburg).

Offside, FC Red Bull Salzburg. Zlatko Junuzovic tries a through ball, but Andreas Ulmer is caught offside.

Top Stories