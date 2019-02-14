Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Shakhtar Donetsk1Frankfurt2

Shakhtar Donetsk v Eintracht Frankfurt

Line-ups

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 2Butko
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 5Khotcholava
  • 31dos Santos
  • 6StepanenkoBooked at 11mins
  • 21Lourenco
  • 11Marlos
  • 74Kovalenko
  • 7Barcellos Freda
  • 10Ribeiro Moraes Junior

Substitutes

  • 8Kayode
  • 17Malyshev
  • 19Solomon
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 27de Andrade Barberan
  • 50Bolbat
  • 68Trubin

Frankfurt

  • 31Trapp
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 20Hasebe
  • 2Ndicka
  • 24da Costa
  • 5FernandesBooked at 19mins
  • 17RodeSubstituted forWillemsat 45'minutes
  • 10Kostic
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 8Jovic
  • 4Rebic

Substitutes

  • 1Rönnow
  • 3Falette
  • 6de Guzmán
  • 9Haller
  • 15Willems
  • 23Russ
  • 39Mendes Paciência
Referee:
Anthony Taylor

Match Stats

Home TeamShakhtar DonetskAway TeamFrankfurt
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home3
Away15
Shots on Target
Home3
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away9

Live Text

Offside, Eintracht Frankfurt. Mijat Gacinovic tries a through ball, but Danny da Costa is caught offside.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Ismaily (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Taison.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Attempt missed. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Evan Ndicka following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

Attempt saved. Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Taison (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jetro Willems (Eintracht Frankfurt) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jetro Willems following a corner.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.

Goal!

Goal! Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 2. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Jovic with a cross.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Martin Hinteregger.

Attempt missed. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Luka Jovic with a cross.

Second Half

Second Half begins Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Eintracht Frankfurt. Jetro Willems replaces Sebastian Rode.

Half Time

First Half ends, Shakhtar Donetsk 1, Eintracht Frankfurt 1.

Foul by Evan Ndicka (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Filip Kostic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mijat Gacinovic.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Ismaily.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Sergey Krivtsov.

Attempt blocked. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Andriy Pyatov.

Attempt saved. Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Danny da Costa.

Foul by Mijat Gacinovic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Marlos (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Luka Jovic (Eintracht Frankfurt) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Filip Kostic with a cross.

Corner, Eintracht Frankfurt. Conceded by Davit Khotcholava.

Foul by Ante Rebic (Eintracht Frankfurt).

Bogdan Butko (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

