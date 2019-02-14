Second Half begins Sporting CP 0, Villarreal 1.
Sporting Lisbon v Villarreal
Line-ups
Sporting
- 19Salin
- 76Boialvo GasparSubstituted forRistovskiat 27'minutes
- 4Coates
- 6Almeida Pinto
- 9AcuñaBooked at 6mins
- 25Petrovic
- 90Mariz LuísBooked at 15mins
- 77Boges Cabral
- 8Bruno Fernandes
- 21Dias BelloliBooked at 45mins
- 28Dost
Substitutes
- 3Ilori
- 13Ristovski
- 23Diaby
- 29Luciano Silva
- 37Valle da Silva
- 40Ribeiro
- 86Gudelj
Villarreal
- 13Fernández
- 3González
- 4Funes Mori
- 6Ruiz
- 2Gaspar
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 16Pedraza
- 30Chukwueze
- 8Fornals
- 9Bacca
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 5Cáseres
- 10Iborra
- 17Toko Ekambi
- 19Cazorla
- 22Rabaseda Antolín
- 39Quintillá
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away6
Live Text
Second Half
Half Time
First Half ends, Sporting CP 0, Villarreal 1.
Offside, Villarreal. Víctor Ruiz tries a through ball, but Carlos Bacca is caught offside.
Booking
Raphinha (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Raphinha (Sporting CP).
Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Víctor Ruiz.
Attempt blocked. Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Stefan Ristovski.
Attempt saved. Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Miguel Luís.
Foul by Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP).
Mario Gaspar (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Javi Fuego.
Stefan Ristovski (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Alfonso Pedraza (Villarreal).
Hand ball by Pablo Fornals (Villarreal).
Corner, Sporting CP. Conceded by Javi Fuego.
Attempt blocked. Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Radosav Petrovic (Sporting CP) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marcos Acuña with a cross following a set piece situation.
Marcos Acuña (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal).
Substitution
Substitution, Sporting CP. Stefan Ristovski replaces Bruno Gaspar.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Bruno Gaspar (Sporting CP) because of an injury.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Marcos Acuña.
Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Bas Dost.
Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Javi Fuego (Villarreal).
Foul by André Pinto (Sporting CP).
Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Miguel Luís (Sporting CP) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Miguel Luís (Sporting CP).
Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastián Coates (Sporting CP).
Carlos Bacca (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Bas Dost (Sporting CP).
Ramiro Funes Mori (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jovane Cabral (Sporting CP) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Javi Fuego (Villarreal).
Miguel Luís (Sporting CP) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Carlos Bacca (Villarreal).