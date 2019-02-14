Foul by Jean-David Beauguel (Viktoria Plzen).
Viktoria Plzen v Dinamo Zagreb
Line-ups
Viktoria Plzen
- 1Kozácik
- 24Havel
- 44Pernica
- 4HubnikBooked at 9mins
- 19Kovarik
- 7Horava
- 17Hrosovsky
- 90Ekpai
- 25CermákSubstituted forProchazkaat 45'minutes
- 5Kayamba
- 9Beauguel
Substitutes
- 6Prochazka
- 11Petrzela
- 14Reznik
- 16Hruska
- 18Chory
- 23Bakos
- 35Kepl
Dinamo Zagreb
- 40Livakovic
- 30StojanovicBooked at 27mins
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 66Dilaver
- 22Leovac
- 5Ademi
- 16Situm
- 14Gojak
- 7Olmo
- 99Orsic
- 21Petkovic
Substitutes
- 1Zagorac
- 10Majer
- 13Rrahmani
- 20Atiemwen
- 27Moro
- 55Peric
- 95Andric
- Referee:
- Serdar Gözübüyük
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away5
Live Text
Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Viktoria Plzen. Roman Prochazka replaces Ales Cermák.
Second Half
Second Half begins Viktoria Plzen 0, Dinamo Zagreb 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Viktoria Plzen 0, Dinamo Zagreb 1.
Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jean-David Beauguel (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kévin Théophile-Catherine (Dinamo Zagreb).
Foul by Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen).
Mario Situm (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Viktoria Plzen 0, Dinamo Zagreb 1. Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Bruno Petkovic.
Foul by Milan Havel (Viktoria Plzen).
Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Mario Situm (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Petar Stojanovic.
Attempt blocked. Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jean-David Beauguel.
Attempt blocked. Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ubong Ekpai.
Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ludek Pernica (Viktoria Plzen).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Booking
Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Amer Gojak (Dinamo Zagreb).
Foul by Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen).
Mario Situm (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Arijan Ademi.
Attempt missed. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Mislav Orsic.
Attempt missed. Jean-David Beauguel (Viktoria Plzen) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Patrik Hrosovsky with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Kévin Théophile-Catherine.
Attempt blocked. Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ales Cermák.
Foul by Joel Kayamba (Viktoria Plzen).
Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jan Kovarik (Viktoria Plzen) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Corner, Viktoria Plzen. Conceded by Amer Gojak.
Attempt blocked. Patrik Hrosovsky (Viktoria Plzen) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Jan Kovarik.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) because of an injury.