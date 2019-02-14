Europa League - Round of 32 - 1st Leg
Zürich0Napoli2

Zürich v Napoli

Line-ups

Zürich

  • 25Brecher
  • 6UnterseeBooked at 24mins
  • 13Nef
  • 3Maxso
  • 5Kharabadze
  • 17Bangura
  • 7Winter
  • 71Kryeziu
  • 14DomgjoniSubstituted forMarchesanoat 45'minutes
  • 70Kololli
  • 15Odey

Substitutes

  • 1Vanins
  • 9Ceesay
  • 10Marchesano
  • 27Schönbächler
  • 31Kryeziu
  • 41Zumberi
  • 94Khelifi

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 2Malcuit
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 31Ghoulam
  • 7Callejón
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Ruiz
  • 20Zielinski
  • 24Insigne
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 11Ounas
  • 13Luperto
  • 21Chiriches
  • 23Hysaj
  • 25Ospina
  • 42Diawara
  • 70Gaetano
Referee:
Milorad Mazic

Match Stats

Home TeamZürichAway TeamNapoli
Possession
Home27%
Away73%
Shots
Home5
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home7
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Yanick Brecher.

Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Hekuran Kryeziu (Zürich).

Attempt missed. Benjamin Kololli (Zürich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stephen Odey.

Second Half

Second Half begins Zürich 0, Napoli 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Zürich. Antonio Marchesano replaces Toni Domgjoni.

Half Time

First Half ends, Zürich 0, Napoli 2.

Attempt missed. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Hekuran Kryeziu.

Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).

Stephen Odey (Zürich) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.

Corner, Zürich. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.

Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Levan Kharabadze (Zürich).

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Joel Untersee.

Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Attempt missed. Adrian Winter (Zürich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Umaru Bangura.

Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).

Joel Untersee (Zürich) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) because of an injury.

Booking

Joel Untersee (Zürich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joel Untersee (Zürich).

Attempt saved. Levan Kharabadze (Zürich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Goal!

Goal! Zürich 0, Napoli 2. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Malcuit with a cross.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Yanick Brecher.

Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.

Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Hekuran Kryeziu (Zürich).

Attempt missed. Benjamin Kololli (Zürich) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen Odey.

Attempt missed. Stephen Odey (Zürich) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hekuran Kryeziu with a headed pass.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andreas Maxso (Zürich).

Goal!

Goal! Zürich 0, Napoli 1. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen6411169713
2Zürich631276110
3AEK Larnaca6123612-65
4Ludogorets604257-24

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg66001761118
2Celtic630368-29
3RB Leipzig62139817
4Rosenborg6015414-101

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg632165111
2Slavia Prague631243110
3Bordeaux62136607
4FC Copenhagen612335-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dinamo Zagreb6420113814
2Fenerbahçe62227708
3Spartak Trnava621347-37
4Anderlecht603327-53

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal65101221016
2Sporting64111331013
3Vorskla Poltava6105413-93
4FK Qarabag6105213-113

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Betis633072512
2Olympiakos6312116510
3AC Milan6312129310
4F91 Dudelange6015316-131

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6240125710
2Rapid Vienna631269-310
3Rangers61328806
4Spartak Moscow6123812-45

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Frankfurt66001751218
2Lazio6303911-29
3Apollon Limassol6213101007
4Marseille6015616-101

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1KRC Genk6321148611
2Malmö FF62317619
3Besiktas6213911-27
4Sarpsborg 086123813-55

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sevilla64021861212
2FK Krasnodar640288012
3Standard Liege631279-210
4Akhisarspor6015414-101

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6321107311
2Rennes630378-19
3FC Astana62227708
4FK Jablonec612368-25

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea6510123916
2BATE Borisov63039909
3MOL Vidi621357-27
4PAOK Salonika6105512-73
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories