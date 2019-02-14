Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Yanick Brecher.
Zürich v Napoli
Line-ups
Zürich
- 25Brecher
- 6UnterseeBooked at 24mins
- 13Nef
- 3Maxso
- 5Kharabadze
- 17Bangura
- 7Winter
- 71Kryeziu
- 14DomgjoniSubstituted forMarchesanoat 45'minutes
- 70Kololli
- 15Odey
Substitutes
- 1Vanins
- 9Ceesay
- 10Marchesano
- 27Schönbächler
- 31Kryeziu
- 41Zumberi
- 94Khelifi
Napoli
- 1Meret
- 2Malcuit
- 19Maksimovic
- 26Koulibaly
- 31Ghoulam
- 7Callejón
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Ruiz
- 20Zielinski
- 24Insigne
- 99Milik
Substitutes
- 11Ounas
- 13Luperto
- 21Chiriches
- 23Hysaj
- 25Ospina
- 42Diawara
- 70Gaetano
- Referee:
- Milorad Mazic
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home27%
- Away73%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away2
Live Text
Allan (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Hekuran Kryeziu (Zürich).
Attempt missed. Benjamin Kololli (Zürich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Stephen Odey.
Second Half
Second Half begins Zürich 0, Napoli 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Zürich. Antonio Marchesano replaces Toni Domgjoni.
Half Time
First Half ends, Zürich 0, Napoli 2.
Attempt missed. Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Hekuran Kryeziu.
Foul by Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli).
Stephen Odey (Zürich) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Piotr Zielinski.
Corner, Zürich. Conceded by Kevin Malcuit.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Faouzi Ghoulam with a cross.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Levan Kharabadze (Zürich).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Joel Untersee.
Attempt blocked. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Attempt missed. Adrian Winter (Zürich) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Umaru Bangura.
Foul by Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli).
Joel Untersee (Zürich) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) because of an injury.
Booking
Joel Untersee (Zürich) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Faouzi Ghoulam (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joel Untersee (Zürich).
Attempt saved. Levan Kharabadze (Zürich) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Goal!
Goal! Zürich 0, Napoli 2. José Callejón (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kevin Malcuit with a cross.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Yanick Brecher.
Attempt saved. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Fabián Ruiz.
Attempt saved. Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Hekuran Kryeziu (Zürich).
Attempt missed. Benjamin Kololli (Zürich) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Stephen Odey.
Attempt missed. Stephen Odey (Zürich) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hekuran Kryeziu with a headed pass.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andreas Maxso (Zürich).
Goal!
Goal! Zürich 0, Napoli 1. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Kevin Malcuit (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.