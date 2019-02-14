Ravel Morrison: Ex-Man Utd midfielder joins Ostersunds FK until June

Ravel Morrison last played for Mexican side Atlas on loan from Lazio

Former Manchester United midfielder Ravel Morrison has joined Swedish top-flight side Ostersunds FK on a short-term contract.

Morrison, 26, had been in training with Ostersund this month and has now signed a deal until the end of June.

The former West Ham player was under contract with Lazio until the summer but had not played for the Italian club since April 2016.

"It's a fantastic recruitment for us," said Ostersund manager Ian Burchnall.

"He has trained with us for a while and we have talked to him about his career and what he wants.

"It feels great that he is now our player."

Morrison was described by former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand as the most naturally gifted young player he had ever seen and was in the same FA Youth Cup-winning side as Paul Pogba in 2011.

But his career has been hampered by various off-field problems and he made just three first-team appearances for United and 24 in four years with West Ham, where he had loans with Birmingham, QPR and Cardiff.

Lazio handed him a four-year contract in 2015 but loaned him to QPR during the 2016-17 season and then Mexican side Atlas in 2017-18, where he scored four goals in 25 games.

Burchnall said Morrison lacks match fitness but is "convinced" he will be "100% ready" for the start of the 2019 Allsvenskan season on 31 March.

"He's definitely a match winner," added Burchnall. "Now we will help him become a really good football player here."