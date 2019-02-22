Scottish Premiership
Dundee19:45Hibernian
Venue: Kilmac Stadium at Dens Park

Dundee v Hibernian

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online and follow text commentary on the BBC Sport website
  • Dundee are without a win in seven top-flight meetings with Hibernian (D3 L4) since a 3-1 victory in November 2012 under manager Barry Smith.
  • Hibs have only lost one of their past seven Scottish Premiership visits to Dens Park (W3 D3), winning both of their last two without conceding a goal.
  • Dundee, 2-1 winners at Livingston in their last league game, have not won back-to-back top-flight matches since May 2018.
  • Hibs have only won one of their six away Premiership matches played on a Friday (D1 L4), beating Motherwell 4-0 in October 2012 under manager Pat Fenlon.
  • Dundee boss Jim McIntyre has only won one of his five top-flight games against Hibernian as a manager (D2 L2) - his Dunfermline Athletic side winning 1-0 in Colin Calderwood's final game in charge of Hibs in November 2011.

Friday 22nd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26193460144660
2Rangers26157455203552
3Aberdeen26145743311247
4Kilmarnock26137637261146
5Hearts2613493231143
6St Johnstone26115102732-538
7Motherwell26113122935-636
8Hibernian269893628835
9Livingston2687112728-131
10Dundee2646162252-3018
11Hamilton2653181753-3618
12St Mirren2634191954-3513
