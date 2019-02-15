Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Europa League, Hibs, Heckingbottom, Motherwell, Hastie

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has refused to give up on his side's Europa League hopes, despite the 2-0 first-leg home defeat by last-32 opponents Valencia. (Scotsman)

Left-back Kieran Tierney continued his rehabilitation from a hip injury at an empty Celtic Park following the club's loss to Valencia. (Daily Record)

Former Inverness CT player Marley Watkins has backed his former Barnsley boss Paul Heckingbottom to succeed at Hibernian, saying the Easter Road club have made "a really smart move". (Sun)

Watkins says new Hibs head coach Heckingbottom is a very different character to ex-Inverness managers Terry Butcher and John Hughes but still has the same ability to get the best out of players. (Daily Record)

Neil Lennon, who Heckingbottom has replaced, has the 10th highest win percentage of all of Hibernian's past 32 permanent bosses. (Scotsman)

Lennon says he would like to work in Scotland again in the future following spells in charge of Celtic and Hibs. (Herald - subscription required)

Motherwell youngster Jake Hastie is out of contract in the summer but manager Stephen Robinson is confident the midfielder will sign a new deal. (Sun)

Meanwhile, Robinson says he could boost his player budget by saving the money Motherwell spend on their pitch but still believes a grass surface is best. (Daily Record)

Livingston head coach Gary Holt says if PFA Scotland want rid of his club's plastic pitch they should pay the £1m to rip it up and install a grass surface. (Scotsman)

Celtic and Rangers have been ranked in the top three for Europa League home attendances this season. (Sun)