Razak Omotoyossi: Veteran striker returns to play in Benin

Benin's Razak Omotoyossi has played in Nigeria, Moldova, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Morocco

Former Benin international Razak Omotoyossi has returned home and joined top-tier side Union Sportive Sèmè (USS) Krake, signing a one-year deal.

The 33-year-old has been without a club for almost four years since leaving Moroccan side Safi in 2015.

The much-travelled Omotoyossi is his nation's joint top-scorer alongside Stephane Sessegnon with 21 goals.

"I'll do everything to meet the expectations of the club and fans," he said

Krake's coach Vitor Salvado has cautioned fans not to expect too much too soon from Omotoyossi.

"He's a player who has not played at the highest level for months, who has not trained," said the Portuguese coach.

"We will have to wait to know how long he will be 100-percent.

"We will do everything possible to help him find his form completely. Once at 100-percent with Razak, we will win a lot of matches."

The club president Magloire Oke hopes the arrival of Omotoyossi will lead to more goals for his side.

"The arrival of a marauder of a surface killer, even irregular, even in decline, will definitely bring a little more light on our club," Oke said.

"The rest, it is up to him to satisfy our desires by moving the enemy nets.

Omotoyossi could make his debut as early as Sunday in a league game away to Ayema.

Lagos-born Omotoyossi began his career in Nigeria with Sunshine Stars before moving to Benin, where he played for Avrankou Omnispor and Jeunesse Athlétique du Cotonou.

His first move overseas was in 2005 when he joined Moldova's Sheriff Tiraspol in 2005, where he spent two seasons.

The striker's next move was to Helsingborg in Sweden, where he was the league's top scorer followed by stints in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr and with French side Metz.

He then returned to Sweden to appear for GAIS and Syrianska before playing in Egypt for Zamalek, Turkey's Kahramanmaraşspor and Moroccan sides Kenitra Athletic Club and Olympic Club de Safi.

The 33-year-old played at under-20 for Benin, including at the 2005 Fifa World Youth Championship in the Netherlands.

He is the all-time top with 21 goals, having made his debut in a 4-1 defeat to Libya in a 2006 World Cup qualifier on 3 September 2004 in Tripoli.

Omotoyossi won the last of his 58 caps as a substitute in a 2-1 win against South Sudan in Juba in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in March 2016.