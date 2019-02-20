Europa League: Valencia v Celtic

Celtic have won all eight domestic games in 2019 without conceding a goal but were easily beaten by Valencia last week

Bouncing back from adversity is in the Celtic squad's "make-up", according to boss Brendan Rodgers, as the Scottish champions prepare to face Valencia.

Celtic must overturn a 2-0 first-leg deficit at Mestalla Stadium on Thursday to reach the Europa League last 16.

They have never won a competitive match on Spanish soil.

"In my time here, we've had results that haven't been so good but we can come back again - that's very much within our culture," Rodgers said.

"We know it's a challenge but it's one that, if I look at the game and ask myself, 'do we have a chance?' Of course we have. And when you have a chance, you have to put every effort and energy into taking that chance, even though it's difficult."

Celtic conceded two soft goals and rarely threatened their La Liga opponents in the Glasgow first leg.

Rodgers has demanded "big levels of concentration" from his players in the "moments of pressure".

"If we can do that, then we've shown enough times away from home that we can stay solid, stay strong and score goals," he added.

"The Valencia coach is a fantastic coach, has them very well-organised, they play very compact, probably unlike a Spanish team where they're happier to play off your mistakes rather than with the ball and are very fast on the counter-attack.

"So it's a challenge for us but it's one I'm really looking forward to."

Centre-back Jozo Simunovic returns to the squad after missing Sunday's win over Kilmarnock because he could not play on the artificial Rugby Park pitch.

But the tie comes too soon for fellow defender Kieran Tierney, who aims to make his comeback from a hip problem against Motherwell on Sunday.