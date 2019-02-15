Maria Thorisdottir: Chelsea Women defender signs new deal to 2021

Maria Thorisdottir has been with Chelsea since 2017

Chelsea defender Maria Thorisdottir has signed a new two-year contract with the Women's Super League club until 2021.

The Norway international, whose existing deal had been set to expire this summer, helped the Blues win a league and FA Cup double last term.

She is recovering from a concussion injury suffered earlier this season but is nearing a return to full fitness.

Defending champions Chelsea are third in the top flight, six points behind leaders Manchester City.