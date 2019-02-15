Steven Naismith: Hearts striker considering MLS move - Craig Levein

Steven Naismith, second right, has been a key player for Hearts this term

Hearts striker Steven Naismith is considering moving to Major League Soccer when his contract with Norwich City expires this summer.

Tynecastle manager Craig Levein confirmed the 32-year-old has told him that a switch to the United States at the end of the season is "an option".

But Levein remains hopeful the on-loan forward will choose to sign a permanent deal at Tynecastle this summer.

"Steven is not a guy who is prone to knee-jerk reactions," Levein said.

"He'll think long and hard about what his next move is.

"He's in a good place right now, he's got himself back in the national team, he's hugely respected at Hearts. If the national team qualify for a major tournament, I'm sure Steven will be a big part of that.

"I think all of these things are easier for him if he is still at Hearts, so I'm hopeful that he will stay."

Naismith has scored 13 times in 24 games for Hearts this season, having also spent the second half of last season on loan in Edinburgh after falling out of favour at Championship side Norwich.

Levein believes that if the former Kilmarnock, Rangers and Everton striker is tempted by another move away from Scotland, he should wait until the end of his career to do so.

"I think he will want to be a coach," he said. "I would suggest that when he's a coach maybe he should go to the MLS, and finish his playing career here."