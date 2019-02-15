Satara Murray: Liverpool defender to leave club to return to the United States
Liverpool defender Satara Murray is to leave the Women's Super League club in order to return to the United States.
The Brooklyn-born 25-year-old joined the club in January 2015 and has made 68 appearances, scoring two goals.
Her final game for the Reds will be in their FA Cup fifth-round tie against Millwall Lionesses on Sunday.
"These four years have been a joy, this club is one of a kind and it will always have a special place in my heart," Murray told the club's website.