Steve Clarke bemoans 'hysteria' over Alan Power challenge on Ryan Jack

The "hysteria" over midfielder Alan Power's challenge on Rangers' Ryan Jack has been "over the top", says Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke.

Clarke accepts that his player could have been sent off after his foot connected with the head of Jack in the Scottish Cup fourth round tie.

But he says the reaction to last Saturday's incident has been excessive.

"I Googled it because somebody said that he could have knocked Ryan Jack's eye out," said Clarke.

"Nobody has ever lost an eye from a high boot on a football pitch, so the hysteria can die down."

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard said he would be "interested" to see if retrospective action would be taken against Power, but the Scottish FA were satisfied with the booking administered by referee Alan Muir.

"It was an incident that was dealt with by the referee at the time," said Clarke. "The referee could have gone yellow or red. Fortunately for us he went yellow.

"It was quite a hefty challenge that got Alan Power a big thump on the head which nobody cried about, so it was a little bit over the top."