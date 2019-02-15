Efe Ambrose: Derby County complete deal for former Hibernian defender

Efe Ambrose, who has won 51 international caps, had been on trial at Derby

Derby County have signed former Hibernian defender Efe Ambrose until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old Nigeria international was a free agent after leaving the Scottish Premiership side last month.

Ambrose has been brought in after captain Curtis Davies was ruled out for the rest of the season by an injury.

"Efe is an experienced central defender and he gives us another option in that particular area," Derby manager Frank Lampard told the club website.

Ambrose won four Scottish titles with Celtic between 2012 and 2017 and an Olympic silver medal with Nigeria in Beijing 2008.

