Irish Premiership: Cushley double fires Crusaders to home win over Coleraine
Two second-half goals from David Cushley helped champions Crusaders to a 4-2 victory over Coleraine at Seaview.
The victory takes the third-placed Crues to within three points of Ballymena United in second.
At Stangmore Park, meanwhile, Dungannon Swifts produced a superb comeback to overturn a 3-1 deficit and beat Warrenpoint Town 4-3.
Basement side Ards suffered their seventh defeat in a row as they lost 3-0 at home to Institute.
More to follow.