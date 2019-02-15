Irish Premiership: Cushley double fires Crusaders to home win over Coleraine

From the section

Cushley's double helped put the Crues 3-0 after an hour

Two second-half goals from David Cushley helped champions Crusaders to a 4-2 victory over Coleraine at Seaview.

The victory takes the third-placed Crues to within three points of Ballymena United in second.

At Stangmore Park, meanwhile, Dungannon Swifts produced a superb comeback to overturn a 3-1 deficit and beat Warrenpoint Town 4-3.

Basement side Ards suffered their seventh defeat in a row as they lost 3-0 at home to Institute.

