League of Ireland: Derry City 3-0 UCD

Barry McNamee was Derry's skipper on his return to the club after a year at Cork City

Derry City got their 2019 Premier Division off to a great start by beating UCD 3-0 at the Ryan McBride Brandywell on Friday night.

City debutants David Parkhouse and Eoghan Stokes were on target with an own goal by Liam Scales in between.

It was the first match of Declan Devine's second spell in charge of the Candystripes.

City finished eighth in the 10-team top flight in 2018, which led to the dismissal of manager Kenny Shiels.

Devine had nine new faces in his team, including Barry McNamee who was skipper on his return to Derry colours after a year playing for Cork City.

Nineteen-year-old striker Parkhouse, on loan from Sheffield United and playing his first competitive match for his home town club, made the breakthrough in the 21st minute.

Another debutant, Ciaron Harkin who joined from Coleraine, pulled the ball back and Parkhouse side-footed through a crowded area.

Derry went 2-0 up in the 59th minute thanks to a calamitous mix-up in the UCD defence.

Former Bohemians player Stokes spotted keeper Conor Kearns off his line and attempted an audacious shot from just a few yards inside the visitors' half.

Kearns and Scales seemed top get in each others' way , with the latter heading the ball into his own net.

Stokes made it three on his Derry debut, the 22-year-old's shot being deflected in after the impressive Harkin was again involved in the move.