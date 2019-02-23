Can you name the Premier League's oldest managers?

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has been in charge of six clubs in England, as well as the national side between 2012 and 2014

The Premier League is full of experienced managers and often those at the top of the game are the oldest and most wisest.

It goes to show that if you're old enough, you're probably still good enough.

Roy Hodgson will become the oldest man to manage a Premier League game at 71 years and 198 days when his Crystal Palace side visit Leicester on Saturday (17:30 kick-off).

But do you know who the oldest managers in Premier League history are? You have three minutes to name the top 10.