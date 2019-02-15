First Half ends, Juventus 2, Frosinone 0.
Juventus v Frosinone
Line-ups
Juventus
- 1Szczesny
- 20Cavaco Cancelo
- 19Bonucci
- 3Chiellini
- 2De Sciglio
- 30Bentancur
- 23CanBooked at 27mins
- 6Khedira
- 10Dybala
- 17Mandzukic
- 7Cristiano Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 4Cáceres
- 5Pjanic
- 14Matuidi
- 15Barzagli
- 18Kean
- 21Pinsoglio
- 22Perin
- 33Bernardeschi
- 37Spinazzola
Frosinone
- 57Sportiello
- 6Goldaniga
- 27SalamonBooked at 37mins
- 25Capuano
- 17Zampano
- 66Chibsah
- 92Viviani
- 24Cassata
- 3Molinaro
- 9Ciofani
- 28Ciano
Substitutes
- 5Gori
- 7Paganini
- 8Maiello
- 16Valzania
- 20Trotta
- 21Sammarco
- 23Brighenti
- 32Krajnc
- 33Beghetto
- 75Marciano
- 89Pinamonti
- 91Iacobucci
- Referee:
- Antonio Giua
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Attempt missed. Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus).
Cristian Molinaro (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Bartosz Salamon (Frosinone) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Marco Capuano.
Attempt missed. Francesco Cassata (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Raman Chibsah following a corner.
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Leonardo Bonucci.
Attempt missed. Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Camillo Ciano with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus).
Marco Capuano (Frosinone) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Emre Can (Juventus).
Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Paulo Dybala with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Juventus. Conceded by Francesco Zampano.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) because of an injury.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Edoardo Goldaniga (Frosinone).
Attempt missed. João Cancelo (Juventus) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Mandzukic with a cross.
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Bartosz Salamon (Frosinone) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Mario Mandzukic (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bartosz Salamon (Frosinone).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Emre Can (Juventus) because of an injury.
Delay in match Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sami Khedira.
Attempt missed. Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Raman Chibsah.
Offside, Juventus. Cristiano Ronaldo tries a through ball, but Rodrigo Bentancur is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Daniel Ciofani (Frosinone) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Camillo Ciano with a cross.
Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Francesco Cassata (Frosinone).
Corner, Frosinone. Conceded by Mattia De Sciglio.
Booking
Emre Can (Juventus) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
Hand ball by Emre Can (Juventus).
Attempt missed. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right. Assisted by Emre Can.
Mattia De Sciglio (Juventus) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Francesco Zampano (Frosinone).
Offside, Juventus. Sami Khedira tries a through ball, but Mattia De Sciglio is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Camillo Ciano (Frosinone) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.