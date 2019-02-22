Norwich City v Bristol City
- From the section Championship
Championship leaders Norwich could have Moritz Leitner back in the starting XI after the German playmaker recovered from a calf injury.
Defender Timm Klose is fit again, while Mario Vrancic might also be back following an ankle injury.
Play-off challengers Bristol City have a near full squad available as they aim for an eighth straight league win.
Changes are likely after the FA Cup loss to Wolves, with forward Andreas Weimann (back) being assessed.
The Austrian did not feature against Wolves, while defender Jack Hunt could be involved after returning to training following a calf problem.
Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa (calf) is also stepping up his recovery and midfielder Korey Smith has started running again following a knee injury.
The Canaries start the weekend with a two-point lead over Sheffield United, while the Robins, who are on a 13-match unbeaten run in the Championship and occupy the final play-off place, are two points ahead of seventh-placed Derby County.
Match facts
- Norwich are unbeaten in seven league matches against Bristol City (W4 D3) since losing five in a row between 1999 and 2009.
- Bristol City have failed to score in their two league visits to Carrow Road under head coach Lee Johnson.
- Norwich have already won three more Championship points this season (63) than they managed in the entirety of last season (60).
- Bristol City are the only team in the top four tiers with a 100% win record in 2019, having won six out of six league matches so far.
- Teemu Pukki is looking to become the first Championship player to score in seven consecutive appearances since Jordan Rhodes in February 2013, who did so for Blackburn; Rhodes is now a team-mate of Pukki and set up one of his goals on this current run.
- All but one of Bristol City's 10 league goals during 2019 have been scored in the second half - their last nine have all come during the second half.