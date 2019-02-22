Championship
Norwich15:00Bristol City
Venue: Carrow Road

Norwich City v Bristol City

Moritz Leitner in action for Norwich City
Norwich midfielder Moritz Leitner returned from the bench in last Saturday's win at Bolton, having spent almost two months out with injury
Follow live text commentary on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Championship leaders Norwich could have Moritz Leitner back in the starting XI after the German playmaker recovered from a calf injury.

Defender Timm Klose is fit again, while Mario Vrancic might also be back following an ankle injury.

Play-off challengers Bristol City have a near full squad available as they aim for an eighth straight league win.

Changes are likely after the FA Cup loss to Wolves, with forward Andreas Weimann (back) being assessed.

The Austrian did not feature against Wolves, while defender Jack Hunt could be involved after returning to training following a calf problem.

Goalkeeper Niki Maenpaa (calf) is also stepping up his recovery and midfielder Korey Smith has started running again following a knee injury.

The Canaries start the weekend with a two-point lead over Sheffield United, while the Robins, who are on a 13-match unbeaten run in the Championship and occupy the final play-off place, are two points ahead of seventh-placed Derby County.

Match facts

  • Norwich are unbeaten in seven league matches against Bristol City (W4 D3) since losing five in a row between 1999 and 2009.
  • Bristol City have failed to score in their two league visits to Carrow Road under head coach Lee Johnson.
  • Norwich have already won three more Championship points this season (63) than they managed in the entirety of last season (60).
  • Bristol City are the only team in the top four tiers with a 100% win record in 2019, having won six out of six league matches so far.
  • Teemu Pukki is looking to become the first Championship player to score in seven consecutive appearances since Jordan Rhodes in February 2013, who did so for Blackburn; Rhodes is now a team-mate of Pukki and set up one of his goals on this current run.
  • All but one of Bristol City's 10 league goals during 2019 have been scored in the second half - their last nine have all come during the second half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
View full Championship table

