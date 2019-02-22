Championship
Wigan15:00Ipswich
Venue: DW Stadium

Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town

Paul Lambert
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert (right) starts a two-game ban after being sent to the stands at Norwich
Follow live text commentary on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Wigan defender Danny Fox could feature against Ipswich after sitting out the draw with Stoke following a concussion.

Nick Powell could be in contention after recovering fully from a hamstring injury, but Darron Gibson is still out.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert starts a two-match touchline ban after being sent to the stands during the loss at Norwich.

Luke Chambers and James Collins have resumed training this week andmay feature, while Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse and Ellis Harrison are set to be fit.

Match facts

  • Wigan have lost their last three league matches against Ipswich Town.
  • Ipswich have won their last two league visits to the DW Stadium, with this their first since December 2016.
  • Paul Cook's only previous home game against Ipswich came in January 2016 in the FA Cup with Portsmouth, winning 2-1.
  • Ipswich have lost their last seven away league games, their worst losing run since losing 10 in a row between January and August 1995.
  • Wigan have failed to score in 14 Championship games this season - only Ipswich (15) and Bolton (17) have failed to score in more.
  • Since Mick McCarthy's final game as Ipswich manager on April 10th 2018, no Championship side has lost more matches than Ipswich (21, level with Bolton).

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
View full Championship table

