Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town

Wigan defender Danny Fox could feature against Ipswich after sitting out the draw with Stoke following a concussion.

Nick Powell could be in contention after recovering fully from a hamstring injury, but Darron Gibson is still out.

Ipswich boss Paul Lambert starts a two-match touchline ban after being sent to the stands during the loss at Norwich.

Luke Chambers and James Collins have resumed training this week andmay feature, while Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse and Ellis Harrison are set to be fit.

