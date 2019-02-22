Wigan Athletic v Ipswich Town
Wigan defender Danny Fox could feature against Ipswich after sitting out the draw with Stoke following a concussion.
Nick Powell could be in contention after recovering fully from a hamstring injury, but Darron Gibson is still out.
Ipswich boss Paul Lambert starts a two-match touchline ban after being sent to the stands during the loss at Norwich.
Luke Chambers and James Collins have resumed training this week andmay feature, while Flynn Downes, Cole Skuse and Ellis Harrison are set to be fit.
Match facts
- Wigan have lost their last three league matches against Ipswich Town.
- Ipswich have won their last two league visits to the DW Stadium, with this their first since December 2016.
- Paul Cook's only previous home game against Ipswich came in January 2016 in the FA Cup with Portsmouth, winning 2-1.
- Ipswich have lost their last seven away league games, their worst losing run since losing 10 in a row between January and August 1995.
- Wigan have failed to score in 14 Championship games this season - only Ipswich (15) and Bolton (17) have failed to score in more.
- Since Mick McCarthy's final game as Ipswich manager on April 10th 2018, no Championship side has lost more matches than Ipswich (21, level with Bolton).