Stoke City v Aston Villa

Stoke City goalkeeper Jack Butland will wear this special plain green jersey to celebrate the life of legendary keeper Gordon Banks

Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has no new injury or suspension concerns.

Striker Saido Berahino is unlikely to feature after he was charged with drink-driving on Monday but defender Tom Edwards (head) could return.

Aston Villa remain without injured skipper James Chester (knee) and midfielder Jack Grealish (calf).

Goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic (concussion) is a doubt and midfielder John McGinn starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season.

Match facts