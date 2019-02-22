Stoke City v Aston Villa
Stoke City boss Nathan Jones has no new injury or suspension concerns.
Striker Saido Berahino is unlikely to feature after he was charged with drink-driving on Monday but defender Tom Edwards (head) could return.
Aston Villa remain without injured skipper James Chester (knee) and midfielder Jack Grealish (calf).
Goalkeeper Lovre Kalinic (concussion) is a doubt and midfielder John McGinn starts a two-match ban after picking up his 10th booking of the season.
Match facts
- Stoke City have lost one of their past seven league matches against Aston Villa (W5 D1), losing 1-0 on the opening day of the 2014-15 Premier League season.
- Aston Villa have taken one point from their last four league matches against Stoke (W0 D1 L3), a 2-2 draw in December 2018.
- Only Ipswich Town (five) have won fewer points across their past 10 Championship games than Stoke (six - W1 D3 L6).
- Aston Villa are the only Championship team yet to score an away league goal during 2019.
- Stoke manager Nathan Jones has only lost three consecutive home league matches once previously, losing as Luton Town boss in April 2016 in League Two.
- Aston Villa scored 25 goals in their first 11 Championship games under Dean Smith - they have scored 11 goals in their subsequent 10 games.