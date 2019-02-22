Brentford v Hull City
- From the section Championship
Brentford defender Ezri Konsa is suspended following his red card in last Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Swansea City.
Defender Rico Henry, midfielder Lewis Macleod and forward Emiliano Marcondes remain sidelined by injury.
Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs could be back for the visitors after sitting out for a month with a calf injury.
Meanwhile, midfielder Kevin Stewart and Daniel Batty have back injuries, while Jon Toral and James Weir are both out.
Match facts
- Brentford are winless in five league matches against Hull (D1 L4) since a 2-1 win on the final day of the 2004-05 season in League One.
- Hull have won four of their last seven league visits to Brentford (D1 L2), winning most recently in November 2015 under Steve Bruce.
- Brentford have not won six consecutive home matches in all competitions since a run of seven under Mark Warburton in May 2014.
- Hull have won just one of their last 15 away visits to London in all competitions (D4 L10), a 3-2 win at QPR last December.
- Brentford's past five Championship goals have been scored after the 70th minute of games.
- This is Hull manager Nigel Adkins' fifth league visit to Brentford (W2 D1 L1) - Thomas Frank is the fifth different Bees boss he's faced at Griffin Park (Scott Fitzgerald, Nicky Forster, Mark Warburton and Dean Smith).