Brentford v Hull City

Neal Maupay has scored 18 league goals for Brentford this season

Brentford defender Ezri Konsa is suspended following his red card in last Sunday's FA Cup fifth-round defeat by Swansea City.

Defender Rico Henry, midfielder Lewis Macleod and forward Emiliano Marcondes remain sidelined by injury.

Hull City defender Jordy de Wijs could be back for the visitors after sitting out for a month with a calf injury.

Meanwhile, midfielder Kevin Stewart and Daniel Batty have back injuries, while Jon Toral and James Weir are both out.

Match facts