Millwall v Preston North End
-
On-loan Millwall defender Alex Pearce is available after being ineligible to face parent club Derby County.
Left-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) is out and fellow striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Preston North End, who are unbeaten in seven, have no new injury concerns.
Strikers Callum Robinson and Louis Moult are missing with hamstring problems but should return to training soon, while goalkeeper Connor Ripley remains out with an ankle injury.
Match facts
- Millwall are unbeaten in three home matches against Preston North End in all competitions (W2 D1) since losing 1-2 in September 2005.
- Preston are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
- Millwall have not drawn three consecutive home league games goalless since December 2003.
- Preston have won their past five league matches against London opposition, including a 3-2 win over Millwall at Deepdale this season.
- Millwall are the only Championship team yet to score a home league goal in 2019.
- Preston have not won four consecutive away league matches in the top two tiers of English football since November 1959.