Millwall v Preston North End

Neil Harris' Millwall have scored just two goals in their past six Championship games and are still waiting to score their first home league goal of 2019

On-loan Millwall defender Alex Pearce is available after being ineligible to face parent club Derby County.

Left-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) is out and fellow striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Preston North End, who are unbeaten in seven, have no new injury concerns.

Strikers Callum Robinson and Louis Moult are missing with hamstring problems but should return to training soon, while goalkeeper Connor Ripley remains out with an ankle injury.

Match facts