Championship
Millwall15:00Preston
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Preston North End

Millwall boss Neil Harris on the sidelines
Neil Harris' Millwall have scored just two goals in their past six Championship games and are still waiting to score their first home league goal of 2019
Follow live text commentary on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

On-loan Millwall defender Alex Pearce is available after being ineligible to face parent club Derby County.

Left-back Conor McLaughlin (quad) is out and fellow striker Tom Bradshaw (knee) is a long-term absentee.

Preston North End, who are unbeaten in seven, have no new injury concerns.

Strikers Callum Robinson and Louis Moult are missing with hamstring problems but should return to training soon, while goalkeeper Connor Ripley remains out with an ankle injury.

Match facts

  • Millwall are unbeaten in three home matches against Preston North End in all competitions (W2 D1) since losing 1-2 in September 2005.
  • Preston are looking to complete a league double over Millwall for the first time since the 2005-06 season.
  • Millwall have not drawn three consecutive home league games goalless since December 2003.
  • Preston have won their past five league matches against London opposition, including a 3-2 win over Millwall at Deepdale this season.
  • Millwall are the only Championship team yet to score a home league goal in 2019.
  • Preston have not won four consecutive away league matches in the top two tiers of English football since November 1959.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

  • BirminghamBirmingham City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • MillwallMillwall15:00PrestonPreston North End
  • BrentfordBrentford15:00HullHull City
  • LeedsLeeds United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00QPRQueens Park Rangers
  • NorwichNorwich City15:00Bristol CityBristol City
  • ReadingReading15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00SwanseaSwansea City
  • StokeStoke City15:00Aston VillaAston Villa
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00IpswichIpswich Town
  • West BromWest Bromwich Albion17:30Sheff UtdSheffield United

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Explore the BBC