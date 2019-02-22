Championship
Birmingham15:00Blackburn
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Birmingham City v Blackburn Rovers

Che Adams in action for Birmingham City
Birmingham striker Che Adams failed to score against Bolton last time out, having netted eight times in six league outings prior to that match
Follow live text commentary on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Birmingham defender Marc Roberts (calf) and midfielder Charlie Lakin are back in light training, but not fully fit.

After David Davis returned from a fractured ankle against Bolton, boss Garry Monk has no fresh injury worries.

Blackburn defender Derrick Williams starts a two-match ban after picking up his second red card of the season against Middlesbrough last weekend.

Joe Rothwell missed out against Boro for family reasons and should be back available for Rovers boss Tony Mowbray.

Darragh Lenihan (knee) is out for at least another month.

Birmingham start the weekend in ninth, seven points off the play-offs and three points ahead of 14th-placed Rovers.

Match facts

  • Birmingham have won seven of their last 11 home matches against Blackburn in all competitions (D3 L1), including their most recent meeting in October 2016.
  • Blackburn's last away win at St Andrew's against Birmingham came in April 2014 under Gary Bowyer, a 4-2 win (W0 D2 L1 since).
  • Birmingham striker Lukas Jutkiewicz has been involved in six goals in six Championship starts against Blackburn (four goals, two assists).
  • Blackburn's Danny Graham has scored in four of his five Championship appearances against Birmingham (four goals).
  • Birmingham manager Garry Monk has won his two previous home matches against Blackburn, winning both with Leeds in September 2016 - once in the Championship and once in the League Cup.
  • Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray has lost all three of his Championship visits to Birmingham, beaten by a different manager each time - Steve Bruce, Chris Hughton and Lee Clark.

