Sheff Wed15:00Swansea
Venue: Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

Tom Lees
Tom Lees has made 32 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season
Sheffield Wednesday welcome back centre-half Tom Lees (shin) after he missed their previous three games.

Forward Fernando Forestieri serves a one-match ban after his red card in the draw with Rotherham last week.

Swansea City, who beat Brentford to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals last week, welcome back Nathan Dyer (hamstring), Declan John (ankle) and Wayne Routledge (calf) from injuries.

Skipper Leroy Fer (hamstring) should return against Bolton next week.

Match facts

  • Sheffield Wednesday are winless in seven matches against Swansea City in all competitions (D4 L3).
  • Swansea have not visited Sheffield Wednesday in a league match since December 2009, when they won 2-0 thanks to a Darren Pratley double.
  • Three of the last six meetings in all competitions between Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea at Hillsborough have ended goalless.
  • Swansea striker Oliver McBurnie has been involved in seven goals in six Championship appearances during 2019 (six goals, one assist), scoring with all of his six shots on target.
  • Steve Bruce last faced Swansea City in September 2015 in the League Cup as Hull City manager, winning 1-0.
  • Swansea have not lost three consecutive away league matches since a run of seven between September and December 2017.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
