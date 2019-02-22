Sheffield Wednesday v Swansea City

From the section

Tom Lees has made 32 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday this season

Sheffield Wednesday welcome back centre-half Tom Lees (shin) after he missed their previous three games.

Forward Fernando Forestieri serves a one-match ban after his red card in the draw with Rotherham last week.

Swansea City, who beat Brentford to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals last week, welcome back Nathan Dyer (hamstring), Declan John (ankle) and Wayne Routledge (calf) from injuries.

Skipper Leroy Fer (hamstring) should return against Bolton next week.

Match facts