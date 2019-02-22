Championship
Middlesbrough15:00QPR
Venue: Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers

Daniel Ayala in action for Middlesbrough
Daniel Ayala was sent off in Middlesbrough's 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United on 13 February
Follow live text commentary on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala could return to the side after serving a one-match ban.

Left-back George Friend, centre-back Aden Flint (hamstring) and right-back Ryan Shotton are all doubts.

QPR will assess midfielder Luke Freeman, who was forced off during the 3-2 defeat by West Brom in midweek with a hip problem.

Centre-back Grant Hall could return from a knock but Angel Rangel and Geoff Cameron remain sidelined.

Rangers have lost their past six league games in an eight-match winless run in the Championship, which has seen them drop from eighth to 18th in the table.

Boro start the weekend in fifth, seven points off the automatic promotion places.

Match facts

  • Middlesbrough have won four of their last five league matches against QPR, losing the other in this season's reverse fixture at Loftus Road (2-1).
  • None of the last 13 league meetings between Middlesbrough and QPR have ended as a draw (seven wins for Middlesbrough, six for QPR).
  • QPR were the last team to concede first and win at the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough in a league game, doing so in March 2014; the hosts are unbeaten in their last 61 home league matches when scoring first (W54 D7).
  • QPR's six-match losing streak represents Steve McClaren's longest losing run in league competition as a manager.
  • Middlesbrough have won just two of their past 11 home league matches (D6 L3) since starting the season with four consecutive wins at the Riverside.
  • QPR's last five away Championship defeats have been by a single-goal margin, losing the last three in a row (1-0, 2-1, 2-1).

Saturday 23rd February 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
