Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers
Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala could return to the side after serving a one-match ban.
Left-back George Friend, centre-back Aden Flint (hamstring) and right-back Ryan Shotton are all doubts.
QPR will assess midfielder Luke Freeman, who was forced off during the 3-2 defeat by West Brom in midweek with a hip problem.
Centre-back Grant Hall could return from a knock but Angel Rangel and Geoff Cameron remain sidelined.
Rangers have lost their past six league games in an eight-match winless run in the Championship, which has seen them drop from eighth to 18th in the table.
Boro start the weekend in fifth, seven points off the automatic promotion places.
Match facts
- Middlesbrough have won four of their last five league matches against QPR, losing the other in this season's reverse fixture at Loftus Road (2-1).
- None of the last 13 league meetings between Middlesbrough and QPR have ended as a draw (seven wins for Middlesbrough, six for QPR).
- QPR were the last team to concede first and win at the Riverside Stadium against Middlesbrough in a league game, doing so in March 2014; the hosts are unbeaten in their last 61 home league matches when scoring first (W54 D7).
- QPR's six-match losing streak represents Steve McClaren's longest losing run in league competition as a manager.
- Middlesbrough have won just two of their past 11 home league matches (D6 L3) since starting the season with four consecutive wins at the Riverside.
- QPR's last five away Championship defeats have been by a single-goal margin, losing the last three in a row (1-0, 2-1, 2-1).