Middlesbrough v Queens Park Rangers

Daniel Ayala was sent off in Middlesbrough's 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United on 13 February

Middlesbrough defender Daniel Ayala could return to the side after serving a one-match ban.

Left-back George Friend, centre-back Aden Flint (hamstring) and right-back Ryan Shotton are all doubts.

QPR will assess midfielder Luke Freeman, who was forced off during the 3-2 defeat by West Brom in midweek with a hip problem.

Centre-back Grant Hall could return from a knock but Angel Rangel and Geoff Cameron remain sidelined.

Rangers have lost their past six league games in an eight-match winless run in the Championship, which has seen them drop from eighth to 18th in the table.

Boro start the weekend in fifth, seven points off the automatic promotion places.

Match facts