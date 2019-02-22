Championship
Reading15:00Rotherham
Venue: Madejski Stadium

Reading v Rotherham United

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson in action for Reading
Jon Dadi Bodvarsson is Reading's top scorer in the Championship this season with seven goals - but the Iceland international has not netted since September
Follow live text commentary on Saturday from 14:00 GMT

Reading could be boosted by the returns of Tyler Blackett, Ovie Ejaria and Liam Kelly for their crunch clash with relegation rivals Rotherham United.

Andy Rinomhota (ankle) and Saeid Ezatolahi (quad) are out.

Rotherham have no fresh injury concerns, with on-loan defender Sean Raggett (ankle) nearing a return.

But the Millers are still short in attack with Jamie Proctor (Achilles) and Kyle Vassell (ankle) both sidelined.

Darren Potter is back in training following an Achilles injury which has kept him out since December 2017, but he is unlikely to play any time soon.

Reading are 21st, with only goal difference keeping them ahead of Rotherham and above the relegation zone.

Paul Warne's Millers are winless in their past seven league games - although they have drawn the past four - while Reading have won just one of their past six.

Match facts

  • Reading are unbeaten in 16 home matches against Rotherham United in all competitions (W12 D4) since a 3-0 league defeat in May 1977.
  • Rotherham are winless in five league matches against Reading (D2 L3) since a 2-1 win in April 2015.
  • Only Ipswich (15) and Bolton (13) have registered fewer home points in the Championship this season than Reading (18), while only Ipswich (five) have won fewer away points than Rotherham (six).
  • Rotherham United have won just two of their last 27 matches in all competitions (D14 L11).
  • Nine of Nelson Oliveira's last 10 league goals have been scored in the second half of matches, including both for Reading.
  • Rotherham have not drawn five consecutive league matches since March 1998.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norwich33189665422363
2Sheff Utd33187858342461
3Leeds32187753361761
4West Brom33179767422560
5Middlesbrough321412636241254
6Bristol City31158840301053
7Derby3214994337651
8Nottm Forest33111484638847
9Birmingham32111384940946
10Aston Villa33101495652444
11Preston331111115047344
12Hull32128124542344
13Swansea32128124239344
14Blackburn331110124350-743
15Sheff Wed321011113647-1141
16Brentford311010115043740
17Stoke33913113441-740
18QPR32116154150-939
19Millwall32810143545-1034
20Wigan3297163246-1434
21Reading33611163449-1529
22Rotherham33514143353-2029
23Bolton3368192151-3026
24Ipswich33311192556-3120
