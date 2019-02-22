Reading v Rotherham United
- From the section Championship
Reading could be boosted by the returns of Tyler Blackett, Ovie Ejaria and Liam Kelly for their crunch clash with relegation rivals Rotherham United.
Andy Rinomhota (ankle) and Saeid Ezatolahi (quad) are out.
Rotherham have no fresh injury concerns, with on-loan defender Sean Raggett (ankle) nearing a return.
But the Millers are still short in attack with Jamie Proctor (Achilles) and Kyle Vassell (ankle) both sidelined.
Darren Potter is back in training following an Achilles injury which has kept him out since December 2017, but he is unlikely to play any time soon.
Reading are 21st, with only goal difference keeping them ahead of Rotherham and above the relegation zone.
Paul Warne's Millers are winless in their past seven league games - although they have drawn the past four - while Reading have won just one of their past six.
Match facts
- Reading are unbeaten in 16 home matches against Rotherham United in all competitions (W12 D4) since a 3-0 league defeat in May 1977.
- Rotherham are winless in five league matches against Reading (D2 L3) since a 2-1 win in April 2015.
- Only Ipswich (15) and Bolton (13) have registered fewer home points in the Championship this season than Reading (18), while only Ipswich (five) have won fewer away points than Rotherham (six).
- Rotherham United have won just two of their last 27 matches in all competitions (D14 L11).
- Nine of Nelson Oliveira's last 10 league goals have been scored in the second half of matches, including both for Reading.
- Rotherham have not drawn five consecutive league matches since March 1998.