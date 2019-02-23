League One
Accrington15:00Southend
Venue: Wham Stadium

Accrington Stanley v Southend United

Match report to follow.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton33218466283871
2Barnsley33199559283166
3Sunderland321614257322562
4Portsmouth331710655361961
5Charlton33168948331556
6Doncaster31158858391953
7Peterborough33141095144752
8Blackpool32121283428648
9Coventry33137133637-146
10Fleetwood33129124436845
11Burton331110124240243
12Wycombe331110124247-543
13Southend33124174344-140
14Accrington311010113342-940
15Scunthorpe33117154057-1740
16Plymouth33108154053-1338
17Gillingham33106174457-1336
18Walsall3398163453-1935
19Bristol Rovers32810143135-434
20Rochdale3397174167-2634
21Shrewsbury32712133444-1033
22Oxford Utd33712144052-1233
23Bradford3396183652-1633
24Wimbledon3385202751-2429
