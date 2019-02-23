Mansfield Town v Forest Green Rovers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Lincoln City
|32
|17
|11
|4
|57
|33
|24
|62
|2
|Bury
|33
|17
|9
|7
|63
|39
|24
|60
|3
|Mansfield
|33
|15
|13
|5
|48
|26
|22
|58
|4
|MK Dons
|33
|16
|8
|9
|53
|34
|19
|56
|5
|Forest Green
|33
|14
|12
|7
|50
|32
|18
|54
|6
|Colchester
|33
|15
|8
|10
|53
|36
|17
|53
|7
|Carlisle
|33
|16
|4
|13
|52
|41
|11
|52
|8
|Exeter
|32
|14
|9
|9
|43
|32
|11
|51
|9
|Tranmere
|33
|13
|10
|10
|47
|41
|6
|49
|10
|Stevenage
|33
|14
|6
|13
|38
|42
|-4
|48
|11
|Oldham
|33
|12
|10
|11
|51
|41
|10
|46
|12
|Grimsby
|33
|14
|4
|15
|37
|39
|-2
|46
|13
|Crewe
|33
|13
|7
|13
|39
|42
|-3
|46
|14
|Swindon
|32
|12
|10
|10
|38
|41
|-3
|46
|15
|Newport
|32
|13
|7
|12
|43
|50
|-7
|46
|16
|Northampton
|33
|8
|15
|10
|41
|45
|-4
|39
|17
|Crawley
|33
|11
|5
|17
|36
|46
|-10
|38
|18
|Cheltenham
|33
|10
|8
|15
|38
|49
|-11
|38
|19
|Cambridge
|33
|10
|6
|17
|29
|52
|-23
|36
|20
|Morecambe
|33
|9
|8
|16
|35
|51
|-16
|35
|21
|Port Vale
|33
|8
|9
|16
|28
|41
|-13
|33
|22
|Yeovil
|33
|7
|9
|17
|32
|46
|-14
|30
|23
|Macclesfield
|33
|7
|8
|18
|34
|55
|-21
|29
|24
|Notts County
|33
|6
|10
|17
|34
|65
|-31
|28