Milton Keynes Dons v Newport County (Sat)

Newport County's midweek win over Notts County was their first away from home since September

Newport County manager Michael Flynn is expected to name an unchanged side for the League Two trip to MK Dons.

Jamille Matt will feature despite having lost a tooth thanks to a stray elbow in County's 4-1 midweek win at Notts County.

MK Dons striker Chuks Aneke is in contention to return after impressing as substitute in the 3-2 win at Carlisle last weekend.

Wales international George Williams and Jordan Moore-Taylor remain out.