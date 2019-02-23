St Johnstone v Aberdeen
-
Scottish Premiership
- St Johnstone are looking to win back-to-back league meetings with Aberdeen for the first time since October 2015, having ran out 2-0 winners the last time these sides met in December 2018.
- Aberdeen are unbeaten in their past four league visits to St Johnstone (W2 D2) since a 3-0 defeat in April 2016.
- St Johnstone have lost three of their past four home league games (W1), one more than their previous 15 such matches combined (W5 D8 L2).
- Aberdeen have won each of their past five away league games; only in January 2015 (six) have they ever gone on a longer winning streak within a single season on their travels in the Scottish Premiership.
- Only Rangers' Alfredo Morelos (15) has scored more Scottish Premiership goals this season than Aberdeen's Sam Cosgrove (14), who has scored 12 of his 14 league goals this season in his past 11 such appearances.