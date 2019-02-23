Heart of Midlothian v St Mirren
- Hearts have won nine of their past 10 home Scottish Premiership games against St Mirren, losing the other 2-0 in October 2013 under manager Gary Locke.
- St Mirren were 2-0 winners the last time these two sides met in the league; they have never previously won back-to-back Scottish Premiership games against Hearts.
- Hearts have kept four clean sheets in their past five home league games (W3 D1 L1), with only Celtic (10) keeping more shutouts in home Premiership matches this season than Hearts (seven).
- St Mirren's 2-2 draw at Aberdeen ended a run of six straight league losses; they are looking to avoid defeat in back-to-back Scottish Premiership games for only the second time this season, having last done so in November 2018.
- Hearts' Craig Levein has only lost one of his nine previous home managerial matches against St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership (W7 D1), his Dundee United side going down 2-0 to Gus MacPherson's St Mirren in May 2007.