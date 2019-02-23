Scottish Premiership
Livingston15:00Kilmarnock
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Kilmarnock

  • Livingston have lost five of their past six top-flight meetings with Kilmarnock, drawing the other 0-0 in August this season.
  • Kilmarnock have lost just one of their nine Scottish Premiership visits to Livingston (W6 D2), a 3-1 defeat in March 2005 under manager Jim Jefferies.
  • Livingston have lost five of their past six league games (D1), just one fewer than they had in their opening 20 such fixtures of the season beforehand (W8 D6 L6).
  • Kilmarnock have won each of their past three Scottish Premiership games against newly promoted opposition; they last won four on the bounce against such sides in October 2000.
  • Declan Gallagher, who has assisted three of Livingston's past seven league goals, has provided five assists in this season's Scottish Premiership; no other of his teammates have more than two.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26193460144660
2Rangers26157455203552
3Aberdeen26145743311247
4Kilmarnock26137637261146
5Hearts2613493231143
6Hibernian27108940301038
7St Johnstone26115102732-538
8Motherwell26113122935-636
9Livingston2687112728-131
10Dundee2746172456-3218
11Hamilton2653181753-3618
12St Mirren2634191954-3513
