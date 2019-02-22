Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town

Jonjo Shelvey could make his first Newcastle appearance since 5 January

TEAM NEWS

Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is available for the first time in seven weeks after recovering from a recurring thigh injury.

Ki Sung-yueng is also fit, while Miguel Almiron could make his first start for the club.

Huddersfield goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and defender Chris Lowe are in contention to return after missing the defeat by Arsenal because of illness.

Isaac Mbenza, Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri remain out.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@SteveBowercomm: It feels like Newcastle have a real opportunity to calm the nerves in the weeks ahead. Seven points from the last 12 have been extremely timely, despite the frustration of the late equaliser at Wolves last time out.

Three of their next five games are at home and none of those five are against the big boys. In fact, they have only two fixtures against the top six remaining.

Add to that the anticipation of a full debut for club record signing Miguel Almiron, the chance to avoid any late-season drama is certainly up for grabs.

They will be wary of Huddersfield playing with freedom with nothing to lose, although the bottom club have recorded just one point from the last 39 available.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Huddersfield Town head coach Jan Siewert: "You all know it's a difficult situation, but do you like Huddersfield Town? You want us to stay in the Premier League? Then we will go for it.

"I know what's happening at the moment and I know it's a difficult task for us, I'm not stupid.

"But we watched Newcastle, we've analysed them, and we've got to go for points there."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The Magpies should win it - they are playing a team who are bottom and have taken one point from their past 13 games.

Prediction: 2-0

Lawro's full predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Newcastle are looking to do the league double over Huddersfield for the first time since 1964-65.

Huddersfield's only victory in their past 11 away league matches at St James' Park came in the Championship in August 2016 (D5, L5).

This is the 50th top-flight match between the sides.

Newcastle United

Rafa Benitez's side could win three successive home league games for the first time since a run of four in April last year.

Newcastle have earned seven points from four league games, one more than they managed in their previous nine fixtures.

They have the second worst goalscoring record in the division, with 22 goals - eight more than Huddersfield.

The Magpies have conceded 35% of their 34 goals after the 75th minute.

Each of Salomon Rondon's six Premier League goals this season have come in wins or draws.

Huddersfield Town