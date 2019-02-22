Bournemouth v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Raul Jimenez scored the opening goal as Wolves beat Bournemouth 2-0 in December

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth remain without injured pair Callum Wilson and David Brooks, while Junior Stanislas faces a fitness test on a thigh problem.

Charlie Daniels is back after missing out at Liverpool for personal reasons and loanee Nathaniel Clyne, who was ineligible at Anfield, also returns.

Wolves will assess Diogo Jota, who missed the FA Cup win at Bristol City because of a dead leg.

Ruben Neves is set to reclaim his place in the starting line-up.

The 21-year-old midfielder only came on as a late substitute in Sunday's win at Ashton Gate.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Mark_Scott_: Bournemouth will be glad to be back on home turf given the massive difference between their form at the Vitality Stadium this season and their record on the road.

The Cherries are unbeaten on their own patch in the league against teams outside of the top six since November 2017, although injuries to key men combined with a visit from a very upwardly mobile Wolves could see that run come to an end.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side go into the game in good nick on their travels of late and just one point shy of their highest ever Premier League points total.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "After the Cardiff and Liverpool defeats we're keen to get back out there. Our home record has been strong recently, but we've got to start showing more consistency.

"Wolves have done very well this season. They're a well-balanced team with some real individual talents. They've stuck to their philosophy since their promotion.

"Continuity in team selection is important. The fact that Wolves have used so few players this season is credit to their staff and management. We know we'll be in for a tough game."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

I was going to back Bournemouth here, but Callum Wilson and David Brooks are both out injured, which is a big blow for them.

Wolves are going very well - into the FA Cup sixth round and with three wins in their past four league games. They have the chance to really kick on now.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves beat Bournemouth 2-0 at Molineux in December and can record their first league double against the Cherries.

Bournemouth have never lost a home league game against Wolves, winning two and drawing one of the three previous matches.

Bournemouth

The Cherries have won their last two home games by an aggregate score of 6-0.

They have never won three successive Premier League home matches without conceding a goal.

Eddie Howe's side have won 24 of their 33 points at home this season, equivalent to 73% - the second-highest such percentage in the division.

They are unbeaten in nine previous Premier League home games against newly-promoted opposition, winning seven of those matches.

Bournemouth's last six home defeats in the Premier League have come against clubs from the established top six, including all three of their losses this season.

The last team from outside the current top six to win a league game at the Vitality Stadium were Burnley in November 2017.

Wolverhampton Wanderers