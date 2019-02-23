Queen of the South v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
- 1Martin
- 2Mercer
- 4Fordyce
- 21Wilson
- 3Marshall
- 7Stirling
- 8Jacobs
- 14Low
- 6Doyle
- 11Dobbie
- 25Dykes
Substitutes
- 5Brownlie
- 9Aird
- 12McGrath
- 17Murray
- 20Leighfield
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Roscoe
- 5Graham
- 3Dick
- 7Cawley
- 11Flannigan
- 10Trouten
- 6Hetherington
- 19Zanatta
- 23Shields
Substitutes
- 8Robertson
- 9Hamilton
- 12Aitchison
- 14Brown
- 15Kirkpatrick
- 17Peggie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
