Scottish Championship
Queen of Sth15:00Alloa
Venue: Palmerston Park, Scotland

Queen of the South v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

  • 1Martin
  • 2Mercer
  • 4Fordyce
  • 21Wilson
  • 3Marshall
  • 7Stirling
  • 8Jacobs
  • 14Low
  • 6Doyle
  • 11Dobbie
  • 25Dykes

Substitutes

  • 5Brownlie
  • 9Aird
  • 12McGrath
  • 17Murray
  • 20Leighfield

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Roscoe
  • 5Graham
  • 3Dick
  • 7Cawley
  • 11Flannigan
  • 10Trouten
  • 6Hetherington
  • 19Zanatta
  • 23Shields

Substitutes

  • 8Robertson
  • 9Hamilton
  • 12Aitchison
  • 14Brown
  • 15Kirkpatrick
  • 17Peggie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
Alan Newlands

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ross County23136439211845
2Ayr24127540221843
3Dundee Utd2412663431342
4Inverness CT2471253329433
5Queen of Sth247983429530
6Morton247982532-730
7Dunfermline2477102430-628
8Partick Thistle2474132536-1125
9Falkirk2466122535-1024
10Alloa2558122539-1423
