Scottish League One
Forfar15:00Stenhousemuir
Venue: Station Park, Scotland

Forfar Athletic v Stenhousemuir

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Eckersley
  • 8Bain
  • 6Irvine
  • 11Spencer
  • 7Hilson
  • 9Baird
  • 10Easton

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14Coupe
  • 15MacKintosh
  • 16Malone
  • 17Scott
  • 18Aitken
  • 21Hoban

Stenhousemuir

  • 1Smith
  • 22McBrearty
  • 19Munro
  • 5Marsh
  • 2Reid
  • 6Ferry
  • 20Dingwall
  • 11Cook
  • 3Donaldson
  • 9McGuigan
  • 24Hurst

Substitutes

  • 7Gibbons
  • 10Duthie
  • 15Halleran
  • 16Dickson
  • 17McMinn
  • 21Watters
Referee:
David Dickinson

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

  • ArbroathArbroath15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
  • BrechinBrechin City15:00StranraerStranraer
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • ForfarForfar Athletic15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00MontroseMontrose

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath24175251213056
2Raith Rovers24117650311940
3Forfar2512493537-240
4East Fife2212283631538
5Montrose25105103437-335
6Airdrieonians2594123333031
7Brechin2374122940-1125
8Dumbarton2466123642-624
9Stranraer2366112736-924
10Stenhousemuir2371152346-2322
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories