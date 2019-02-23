Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Raith Rovers v Montrose
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 1Thomson
- 5Murray
- 4Davidson
- 14Wedderburn
- 3Crane
- 11Dingwall
- 8Gillespie
- 24Barjonas
- 16Flanagan
- 15Nisbet
- 9Buchanan
Substitutes
- 12Matthews
- 17Lyness
- 18McKay
- 19Berry
- 20Watson
- 26McGuffie
- 27Bowie
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 14Dillon
- 5Bolochoweckyj
- 18Campbell
- 7Webster
- 2Masson
- 22Cregg
- 17Redman
- 12Harrington
- 23Henderson
- 9Rennie
Substitutes
- 3Steeves
- 6Campbell
- 8Watson
- 10McLean
- 19Callaghan
- 20Antoniazzi
- 21Matthews
- Referee:
- Mike Roncone
Match Stats
Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamMontrose
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Euan Henderson (Montrose).
Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).
Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Montrose 0. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Allan Fleming (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Raith Rovers. Kevin Nisbet draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Dillon.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.