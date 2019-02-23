Scottish League One
Raith Rovers1Montrose0

Raith Rovers v Montrose

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 1Thomson
  • 5Murray
  • 4Davidson
  • 14Wedderburn
  • 3Crane
  • 11Dingwall
  • 8Gillespie
  • 24Barjonas
  • 16Flanagan
  • 15Nisbet
  • 9Buchanan

Substitutes

  • 12Matthews
  • 17Lyness
  • 18McKay
  • 19Berry
  • 20Watson
  • 26McGuffie
  • 27Bowie

Montrose

  • 1Fleming
  • 14Dillon
  • 5Bolochoweckyj
  • 18Campbell
  • 7Webster
  • 2Masson
  • 22Cregg
  • 17Redman
  • 12Harrington
  • 23Henderson
  • 9Rennie

Substitutes

  • 3Steeves
  • 6Campbell
  • 8Watson
  • 10McLean
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Antoniazzi
  • 21Matthews
Referee:
Mike Roncone

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away4

Live Text

Jamie Barjonas (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Henderson (Montrose).

Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).

Foul by Terry Masson (Montrose).

Nathaniel Wedderburn (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Graham Webster (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Tony Dingwall (Raith Rovers).

Goal!

Goal! Raith Rovers 1, Montrose 0. Kevin Nisbet (Raith Rovers) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by Allan Fleming (Montrose) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Raith Rovers. Kevin Nisbet draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Sean Dillon.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath25176251213057
2Raith Rovers25127651312043
3Forfar2612593537-241
4East Fife2312383631539
5Montrose26105113438-435
6Airdrieonians2695123333032
7Brechin2475122940-1126
8Dumbarton2567123642-625
9Stranraer2467112736-925
10Stenhousemuir2472152346-2323
