Brechin City v Stranraer
Line-ups
Brechin
- 19O'Neil
- 2McLean
- 4McGeever
- 5Hill
- 25Scobbie
- 21Kavanagh
- 18Robertson
- 14Smith
- 17Toshney
- 22Thomson
- 9Jackson
Substitutes
- 12Lynas
- 15Morena
- 16Tapping
- 24Bowman
Stranraer
- 1Currie
- 22Hamill
- 5Brownlie
- 23Cummins
- 17Smith
- 6McManus
- 8Turner
- 10McCann
- 11Anderson
- 14Elliott
- 18Cameron
Substitutes
- 7Lamont
- 9Vitoria
- 13Avci
- 24O'Keefe
- Referee:
- David Lowe
Live Text
Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lewis Toshney (Brechin City).
Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Robertson.
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).
Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).
Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paul McLean.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.