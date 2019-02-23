Scottish League One
Brechin0Stranraer0

Brechin City v Stranraer

Line-ups

Brechin

  • 19O'Neil
  • 2McLean
  • 4McGeever
  • 5Hill
  • 25Scobbie
  • 21Kavanagh
  • 18Robertson
  • 14Smith
  • 17Toshney
  • 22Thomson
  • 9Jackson

Substitutes

  • 12Lynas
  • 15Morena
  • 16Tapping
  • 24Bowman

Stranraer

  • 1Currie
  • 22Hamill
  • 5Brownlie
  • 23Cummins
  • 17Smith
  • 6McManus
  • 8Turner
  • 10McCann
  • 11Anderson
  • 14Elliott
  • 18Cameron

Substitutes

  • 7Lamont
  • 9Vitoria
  • 13Avci
  • 24O'Keefe
Referee:
David Lowe

Live Text

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ryan McGeever.

Connor McManus (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Toshney (Brechin City).

Attempt blocked. Cameron Elliott (Stranraer) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Scott Robertson.

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Paul McLean (Brechin City).

Kyle Turner (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Robertson (Brechin City).

Attempt saved. Craig Thomson (Brechin City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Paul McLean.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath25176251213057
2Raith Rovers25127651312043
3Forfar2612593537-241
4East Fife2312383631539
5Montrose26105113438-435
6Airdrieonians2695123333032
7Brechin2475122940-1126
8Dumbarton2567123642-625
9Stranraer2467112736-925
10Stenhousemuir2472152346-2323
