Scottish League One
Arbroath15:00Airdrieonians
Venue: Gayfield Park

Arbroath v Airdrieonians

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 23rd February 2019

  • ArbroathArbroath15:00AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
  • BrechinBrechin City15:00StranraerStranraer
  • East FifeEast Fife15:00DumbartonDumbarton
  • ForfarForfar Athletic15:00StenhousemuirStenhousemuir
  • Raith RoversRaith Rovers15:00MontroseMontrose

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath24175251213056
2Raith Rovers24117650311940
3Forfar2512493537-240
4East Fife2212283631538
5Montrose25105103437-335
6Airdrieonians2594123333031
7Brechin2374122940-1125
8Dumbarton2466123642-624
9Stranraer2366112736-924
10Stenhousemuir2371152346-2322
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories