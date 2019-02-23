Arbroath v Airdrieonians
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Arbroath
|24
|17
|5
|2
|51
|21
|30
|56
|2
|Raith Rovers
|24
|11
|7
|6
|50
|31
|19
|40
|3
|Forfar
|25
|12
|4
|9
|35
|37
|-2
|40
|4
|East Fife
|22
|12
|2
|8
|36
|31
|5
|38
|5
|Montrose
|25
|10
|5
|10
|34
|37
|-3
|35
|6
|Airdrieonians
|25
|9
|4
|12
|33
|33
|0
|31
|7
|Brechin
|23
|7
|4
|12
|29
|40
|-11
|25
|8
|Dumbarton
|24
|6
|6
|12
|36
|42
|-6
|24
|9
|Stranraer
|23
|6
|6
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|24
|10
|Stenhousemuir
|23
|7
|1
|15
|23
|46
|-23
|22