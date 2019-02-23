Scottish League Two
Queen's Park0Clyde0

Queen's Park v Clyde

Line-ups

Queen's Park

  • 1Hart
  • 5McLauchlan
  • 4McLaren
  • 6Gibson
  • 3McLean
  • 8Roberts
  • 7McGrory
  • 2Summers
  • 11Gow
  • 9Hawke
  • 10Galt

Substitutes

  • 12Moore
  • 14East
  • 15Peters
  • 16McKernon
  • 17Grant
  • 18Mortimer
  • 20McDougall

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Lang
  • 3McNiff
  • 11Lamont
  • 8McStay
  • 6Grant
  • 10Rankin
  • 7Banks
  • 9Fitzpatrick

Substitutes

  • 12Goodwillie
  • 14Lyon
  • 15Duffie
  • 16Cogill
  • 17Boyle
  • 18Stewart
  • 21Hughes
Referee:
Grant Irvine

Live Text

Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park).

Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).

Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Edinburgh City25165445172853
2Peterhead24164446182852
3Clyde24155439192050
4Annan Athletic25125841281341
5Stirling25105103533235
6Elgin24103113847-933
7Cowdenbeath2486103128330
8Queen's Park2468102531-626
9Berwick2343162159-3815
10Albion2614211758-417
