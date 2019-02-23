Foul by Gerry McLauchlan (Queen's Park).
Queen's Park v Clyde
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Queen's Park
- 1Hart
- 5McLauchlan
- 4McLaren
- 6Gibson
- 3McLean
- 8Roberts
- 7McGrory
- 2Summers
- 11Gow
- 9Hawke
- 10Galt
Substitutes
- 12Moore
- 14East
- 15Peters
- 16McKernon
- 17Grant
- 18Mortimer
- 20McDougall
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Lang
- 3McNiff
- 11Lamont
- 8McStay
- 6Grant
- 10Rankin
- 7Banks
- 9Fitzpatrick
Substitutes
- 12Goodwillie
- 14Lyon
- 15Duffie
- 16Cogill
- 17Boyle
- 18Stewart
- 21Hughes
- Referee:
- Grant Irvine
Live Text
Tom Lang (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
David Galt (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Clyde).
Attempt missed. Scott Banks (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.